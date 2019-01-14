Man Seen In Dorset Woods Wearing Just Rucksack And Santa Hat

Police want to find a man seen naked in Dorset woodland.

At around 4.15pm on Friday 4 January 2019 a local woman aged in her 50s was walking in Rempstone Forest, Corfe Castle, when a man approached her in the opposite direction wearing nothing apart from a purple Santa hat, a beige rucksack and shoes.

He said hello and continued walking.

He is described as around five feet seven inches tall, of athletic build, aged in his early to mid 40s, with short mousy hair, facial stubble and very tanned. He spoke with a local accent.



He had parked his van near a private road sign off the Corfe Castle to Studland road. His van is described as small, beige or white and with a chequered black and white flag painted on the driver's door. It had a bike rack on the back.

A second woman also reported that she had seen the naked man in the same area on the same day.

Police Constable Jackie Kearle, of Dorset Police, said: "We are investigating this incident to establish what, if any, offences were committed.

"I would ask the man involved, or anyone who knows who he is, to please contact Dorset Police so we can establish more details."