Woman Dies After Car Crashes Into Christchurch Hotel

11 August 2019, 11:11 | Updated: 11 August 2019, 11:15

A police investigation's continuing after a woman in her 80s died when her car crashed into a Christchurch hotel.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 10.29am on Friday 9 August 2019 to a report of a collision on Barrack Road, outside the Premier Inn hotel.

It involved a white Volvo lorry and a grey Mazda 6, which subsequently collided with a wall of the hotel as well as a number of parked vehicles in the car park.

The driver of the Mazda - a woman in her 80s from Christchurch - was freed from the vehicle before being airlifted to Southampton General Hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital later the same night. The woman's family have been told and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police Sergeant Fern Graham, of the traffic unit, said:

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.

"We are continuing to investigate this collision to establish the full circumstances and I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or anyone with dashcam footage to contact us."

