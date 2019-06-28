Man arrested after drugs raid in Lowestoft

Police have arrested a 54 year old man after finding nearly 600 cannabis plants in Lowestoft.

It follows a drugs warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act conducted yesterday (Thursday 27 June) at a premises on London Road South at about 8.25am.

Officers recovered a large amount of hydroponics, nearly 600 cannabis plants, a large quantity of steriods and what are thought to be class A drugs of an estimated value of £700.

A man was arrested at the location on suspicion of production of cannabis, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply steroids.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was subsequently release under investigation pending further enquiries.