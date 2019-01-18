Prince Philip crash: road safety to be reviewed

New safety measures are being considered for the stretch of road where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash in Norfolk yesterday.

The County Council was already due to consider plans today for the A149 that include lowering the speed limit from 60 to 50mph and introducing an average speed camera system.

Prince Philip is said to be shocked and shaken, but walked away unhurt from the collision near the Sandringham estate on Thursday afternoon.

The Land Rover he was driving was hit by a Kia at the Babingley crossroads, where the B1439 meets the A149 - also called Queen Elizabeth Way - around seven miles north of King's Lynn.

There has been no suggestion that speeding was involved in Thursday's crash.

The A149 follows the Norfolk Coast from Great Yarmouth to King's Lynn.

There were 40 "personal injury accidents" - including five that were fatal and 10 serious - in the six years to May 2018.