Staycations on the rise for people from Norwich

11 June 2019, 07:16 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 07:17

eBay staycation

More than two thirds of households in Norwich say they're taking a staycation this summer.

69 per cent will take their summer holiday in the UK. That's an increase of 12 per cent on 2018.

They will spend £874 on average.

The increase in domestic holidays is being put down to Brexit uncertainty, the predicted summer sunshine and the revival of Britain's best beaches.

The findings from Travelodge also suggest our holiday habits are changing, with many now taking multi-location Summercation holidays and taking a week's holiday supported with three short breaks throughout the year - to combat stress and generate new content for social media feeds.

Cornwall retains its place as the top staycation destination for people from Norwich.

Ted Baker warns on profits amid 'extremely difficult trading'

UK & World

UK weather: Sinkholes on M25 and rail lines blocked after heavy downpours

UK & World

Golden State Warriors lose Kevin Durant but extend NBA Finals with 106-105 Game 5 win over Toronto Raptors

Sport

