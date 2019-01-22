Technology to boost Norfolk farmers' profits

22 January 2019, 10:16 | Updated: 22 January 2019, 10:20

Farm in Norfolk

A report submitted to Norfolk County Council says the profits of farmers in Norfolk could be boosted with the help of agri-tech.

Tracking cattle, using robots to drive tractors, killing weeds with lasers, and automated fruit-picking and grading are just some of the potential solutions that could be delivered.

Cllr Tom FitzPatrick, Chair of Digital Innovation and Efficiency Committee, explains: "Agri-tech has been identified as one of the world's fastest growing markets. It is really important that we support our local agriculture in Norfolk to embrace new technological opportunities so that they can remain competitive with the rest of the market."

Cllr Barry Stone, Chair of Business & Property Committee, said: "Our County Farms estate covers 6,800 hectares and we have 145 tenants who generate a significant income for Norfolk County Council. I would welcome any initiative that helps our tenants to increase their income and in turn helps to protect ours."

Councillors will decide at the next Digital Innovation and Efficiency Committee tomorrow (23 January) if council officers should promote the use of agri-tech to County Farms tenants.

