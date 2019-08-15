Second man charged after Chelmsford stabbing

A second man has been charged after two men were stabbed in Chelmsford city centre earlier this month.

Both victims were seriously injured in the attack in Kings Head Walk on Thursday 8 August.

19 year old Harry Peirson, of New Writtle Street in the city, is accused of affray and GBH with intent.

He's due at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later today (Thursday 15th).

David O'Brien, 20, of Baker Street, Chelmsford, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 August, and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday 9 September.