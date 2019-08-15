Second man charged after Chelmsford stabbing

15 August 2019, 08:21 | Updated: 15 August 2019, 08:24

Essex Police car

A second man has been charged after two men were stabbed in Chelmsford city centre earlier this month.

Both victims were seriously injured in the attack in Kings Head Walk on Thursday 8 August.

19 year old Harry Peirson, of New Writtle Street in the city, is accused of affray and GBH with intent.

He's due at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later today (Thursday 15th).

David O'Brien, 20, of Baker Street, Chelmsford, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 August, and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday 9 September.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp compares Adrian to Rocky Balboa

Sport

Home Office under fire over 'racist' #knifefree chicken boxes

UK & World

Flights suspended at Shannon airport after plane catches fire before take-off

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Lacey welcomed baby Dusty into the world recently

EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares adorable snaps of newborn baby Dusty on Instagram

Celebrities

Jade Goody appeared in perhaps the most controversial CBB series ever

What happened with the Jade Goody and Shilpa Shetty 'race row' on CBB?

TV & Movies

The socks will be super handy for any night out

These socks with a cushioned sole are the newest must-have for a girls night out

Fashion

Her incredible pad has given us a case of the green eyed monster

Inside Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague's lavish Manchester apartment

TV & Movies

Louisa Lytonn has shared some photos of her home

Inside EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's chic home with unusual mezzanine bedroom

TV & Movies

13 Reasons Why Cast - Season 3

Clay gets arrested in new 13 Reasons Why trailer - so did he kill Bryce Walker?

TV & Movies