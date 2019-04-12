Three Essex places among best to live in the East

12 April 2019, 08:09 | Updated: 12 April 2019, 08:14

Manningtree

Three places in Essex have been named among the top ten best to live in in the East of England.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide looks at factors including employment, schools, broadband speed, culture, community spirit and local shops.

Chelmsford, Saffron Walden and Manningtree all made the region's top ten.

If you're prepared to move across the border, Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk was top of the list for the East.

Judges said of it: "Once dismissed as slightly provincial, Bury is reinventing itself as a buzzy cultural hub without losing its neighbourly way of life.

"The town has a jazz club and an art-house cinema, as well as artisan coffee roasters and a bar serving martinis made from foraged ingredients. All this is less than an hour from the Suffolk coast, and there’s a choice of good schools, too."

