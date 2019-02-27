Man arrested in connection with Plymouth hit and run

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Plymouth that is being treated as an attempted murder.

A 25-year-old man suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Stuart Road early on Tuesday 27 November 2018.

Two men from Plymouth were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder; a 35-year-old man has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 40-year-old man has been released on police bail until Thursday 21 March.

Today police arrested a 26-year-old man at Heathrow Airport; he remains in police custody within Devon and Cornwall and awaits questioning.

Detective Inspector Scott Bradley, said: “Our investigation into the hit-and-run in Plymouth in November continues, and today we arrested a suspect as he departed a plane returning from Thailand.

“We would like to thank the public for information received so far, however we are still appealing for witnesses and information that can assist with our enquiries.

“We would also like to renew our appeal to the public to assist us in locating a white BMW 3 Series with the registration WX10 BVO.

“This vehicle remains outstanding and it is vital that we locate it; if you have come into possession of this vehicle or know of its location, please contact the police on 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/109778/18.

“You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”