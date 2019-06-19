Student arrested after gun threats

Armed police were called to a university campus following reports of a student seen brandishing a handgun.

The suspect was said to be threatening other students at the Streatham Campus of the University of Exeter on Wednesday.



Police were called at around 11.30am and said that a man had been arrested. They were investigating whether the gun was real.



The university said on Twitter: "There was an incident on the Streatham Campus today involving an individual suspected to be in possession of a firearm - the police were called and dealt with the incident swiftly. No-one was injured and one individual is currently in custody.



"The building has now reopened and the campus has returned to normal.



"The safety of everyone on campus is our overriding priority and the university has strict protocols in place for incidents of this nature.



"We would like to reassure those on campus that the incident is now over."



Devon and Cornwall Police said officers would remain in the area.



In entries also on Twitter, the force said: "Armed units were sent to Exeter University following reports of a student making threats to other students, whilst in possession of a handgun.



"Police currently have one man in custody and have seized a weapon; we are now looking to see if this weapon is genuine or a replica.



"We can confirm that we have had no reported injuries and are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to this matter.



"We wish to reassure those on campus that they are safe. Local officers will remain in the area as we continue our enquiries into this incident."