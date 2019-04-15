Man jailed after Newport Pagnell drink-drive death

15 April 2019, 15:18 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 15:21

David Brightman

A man has been jailed for causing death while drink-driving in Newport Pagnell.

David Brightman, aged 32, of Heaney Close, Newport Pagnell, has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years.

Brightman pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink.

Senior Investigating officer, Sergeant Darren Brown said: “On Friday 6th April 2018, 64-year-old Ann Waters was walking her dog along with her daughter on Westbury Lane, Newport Pagnell. During the walk at around 8.08pm Mrs Waters was struck by a Vauxhall Mokka, which was being driven by David Brightman. Brightman was arrested at the scene and following an investigation by Thames Valley Police he was charged. Our commitment in policing the roads is unwavering towards preventing the distress and misery caused by driving under the influence of drink or drugs. Such behaviour on our roads has far-reaching effects not just for the impaired driver, but for any innocent road users affected by their destructive decisions. It is disappointing that some people still take that risk. The lives of individuals and their families can be torn apart through a combination of physical, psychological and legal consequences and my thoughts go out to the family and friends of Ann Waters. Too many people continue to be complacent about the realities of the risks of causing deaths and serious injuries by impaired driving. That’s why we want everyone to be clear about their responsibilities, and have respect for each other on the road. Our message is simple – don’t mix drink or drugs with driving, they may stay longer in your system than you think and the consequences can devastate all those involved – it’s not worth the risk.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Notre-Dame fire: Spire collapses as 'terrible' blaze breaks out at 12th century cathedral

UK & World

Tiger's timeline to the top: How Woods climbed back to regain Masters title

Sport

Callum Williams

Teen dies after collision in Hockliffe

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The singer had shared yet another daring mirror selfie

Jake Quickenden sends fans into meltdown with revealing 'bulge' selfie

Showbiz

Big Little Lies returns for season two this summer

When is Big Little Lies season 2 released, who’s in the cast with Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

Only the children who achieved 100 per cent got to attend the tea party

Parents are furious with primary school after tea party is thrown only for children with perfect attendance

Lifestyle

Corinthia Lisbon junior suite

Europe's largest hotel spa proves why wellbeing should be at the heart of every city break

Travel

A woman who impersonated Home and Away star Lincoln Lewis will be charged this June

What is catfishing, is what happened to Home and Away's Lincoln Lewis a crime and what can you do if you experience it?

Celebrities

Jonathan Goodwin - Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil

TV & Movies