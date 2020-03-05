Camila Cabello stuns with Havana remix as she opens The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk kicked off with an incredible performance by Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello sounded amazing as she opened The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk on Thursday evening.

The 23-year-old was dressed in a fluorescent yellow school uniform as she kicked things off with latest track My Oh My.

As she was joined on stage by her backing dancers, Camila then broke into number one hit Havana before ending the performance with an incredible routine.

This comes after the star hit the blue carpet at Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Camila Cabello looked amazing at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Images

Wearing a white shirt dress with a red rose print, she accessorised with a black corset and a pair of black heels.

And after an incredible year in music, the star won the award for Best Female, while she was also nominated for Best Song (Senorita with Shawn Mendes) but was pipped to the post by Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, The Global Awards 2020, hosted by Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Kate Garraway, will also see the likes of Ellie Goulding and Stereophonics take to the stage.

Camila Cabello on the blue carpet at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Images

And Anne-Marie also hit the blue carpet before the show, where she teased a huge year ahead of her.

Speaking to Heart's Zoe Hardman, the 28-year-old accidentally let slip she’s been in the studio with Ed Sheeran.

She said: “He’s one of my favourite writers ever, not even to work with but hearing his music and lyrics all the time and he’s really inspiring so working with him is a dream.

"I didn’t know if it was going to work or not because sometimes it doesn’t when you’re friends with someone and it could go terribly wrong, but it worked for us.”

She then accidentally let slip: “I’m excited for our new songs,” before looking awkwardly at her manager.

