Ella Eyre reveals fans reaction was 'mind-blowing' after opening up about death of father on Loose Women

By Alice Dear

Ella Eyre opened up on the response to her interview about the death of her father on the blue carpet at The Global Awards 2020.

Ella Eyre, 25, looked incredible as she graced the blue carpet at this year's Global Awards with Very.co.uk.

The Came Here For Love, Just Got Paid and Answerphone hitmaker joined Heart's Zoe Hardman for a chat before the award show, where she opened up about dealing with grief after the death of her father.

READ MORE: Anne-Marie accidentally lets slip she’s working on new music with Ed Sheeran

Last month, Ella appeared on Loose Women where she gave a very honest interview about how working delayed her grief after her dad died in 2017.

Ella Eyre, 25, looked incredible as she graced the blue carpet at this year's Global Awards. Picture: PA

She said on the show: "After my dad died I threw myself straight into work, at the time I was like 'yeah it's really good, I've thrown myself into work, I'm distracted, I'm not really thinking about it so it's good for me', but actually, like a year later– I was completely delaying it."

She added: "I started realise I wasn't coping as well as I usually would."

Ella Eyre opened up about the loss of her father. Picture: PA

Speaking to Zoe about the reaction to the Loose Women interview, Ella said it was "mind-blowing", saying: "I've got to a point now where I've spoken about it quite a lot, I felt like I was in danger of overdoing it.

"But more and more young people who have gone through the same thing, or are going through the same thing, have reached out and said how much they needed that, and how lovely it was to hear it from me, and just hearing people talk about it in general."

She added: "So, I've been encouraged to say the least."

During her time on Loose Women, Ella said she realised that whenever someone asked her about her dad, she wasn't able to answer, and eventually decided she needed to address that.

She added that "losing a parent is something you're never prepared for really".

Ella took a step back from the spotlight for sometime as she spent time with her family and friends to heal.

She told the Loose Women: "All these things I loved doing and made me happy, I wasn't doing anymore because of work so by not doing much I was able to reconnect with what was going on and what essentially made me who I was.

"It was a tense time, but I learnt so much about myself."

READ MORE: JLS reveal secret preparations ahead of comeback tour at The Global Awards 2020