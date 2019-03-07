Cheryl admits that she would 'never say never' to a Girls Aloud reunion

Cheryl Cole didn't snub a Girls Aloud reunion when asked! Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Westoby

The 'Love Made Me Do It' singer made the confession about her former girl band at the 2019 Global Awards.

Girls Aloud fans - there is still hope! Cheryl just exclusively revealed on the blue carpet at the Global Awards that she would 'never say never' to a Girls Aloud reunion.

When she was asked if she would ever reunite with her former girlband she said: "Never say never! But at this moment I'm saying no" insisting she's focusing on her new music and is tantalisingly close to releasing her next single.

Fans of the noughties girlband would love to see her back together with former bandmates Nicola Roberts, Kimberly Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding.

But Cheryl is focusing on her more current projects including her solo career and her recent stint on BBC One dance show 'The Greatest Dancer'.

She said: "I loved it! I really enjoyed filming it" but said she would never do the Beeb's rival show Strictly Come Dancing.

"I love it! But I wouldn't put myself through that! Every week judgment - not for me."