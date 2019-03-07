Little Mix take home TWO Global Awards: 'I want to thank you three for being my best friends'

Little Mix took home two awards at The Global Awards tonight. Picture: PA

Their hit Woman Like Me scooped the first prize of the star studded evening!

Little Mix bagged the first 2019 Global Award of the evening scooping the Best Song award sponsored by Metro with their single Woman Like Me.

They've been nominated for four awards tonight and last year scooped a whopping three Global Awards.

Little Mix arriving on the Blue Carpet tonight. Picture: PA

The award was voted for by the listeners of Global's station's and they fended off fierce competition from the likes of Ariana Grande's Tears Left To Cry and Lady Gaga's Shallow from the box office smash A Star Is Born.

They were later awarded 'Best Group' as voted for by Global listeners.

Accepting the award, Jesy Nelson thanked their fans for their support.

She then thanked the rest of her bandmates, saying: "I just want to thank you three for being my best friends."

And speaking backstage after the performance, Perrie Edwards once again thanked their fans, saying: "We just expect it from our fans because they’re incredible. They’re so intense, it’s a joke. They go above and beyond for us every single time.

Jesy Nelson then added: "I never know what to say when I'm on stage because I feel like I'm repeating myself over and over again."