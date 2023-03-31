Harry Styles wins big at The Global Awards 2023 as the full list of winners is announced
31 March 2023, 07:00
The winners of The Global Awards have been revealed today, with Harry Styles picking up three accolades.
Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together Heart and our sister stations including Capital, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.
Harry Styles has won big at The Global Awards 2023, being awarded Best Song, Best Male, and Best British Act.
Also celebrating wins are Lizzo who was crowned Best Female, Coldplay who won Best Group and Lewis Capaldi who won Mass Appeal.
Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall’s chart topping The News Agents also scooped Best Podcast.
The Global Awards 2023 winners
Best Song
Harry Styles – As It Was
Best Male
Harry Styles
Best British Act
Harry Styles
Best Female
Lizzo
Best Group
Coldplay
Mass Appeal
Lewis Capaldi
Best Social Trended Song
Raye, 070 Shake – Escapism.
Best Hip Hop Or Rnb
Central Cee
Best Dance Act
Fred Again..
Rising Star
Flo
Best Classical Artist
Ludovico Einaudi
Best Podcast
The News Agents
Best Indie Act
Wet Leg
Most Played Song
Jax Jones Feat. Mnek – Where Did You Go?