Harry Styles wins big at The Global Awards 2023 as the full list of winners is announced

The winners of The Global Awards have been revealed today, with Harry Styles picking up three accolades.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together Heart and our sister stations including Capital, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.

Harry Styles has won big at The Global Awards 2023, being awarded Best Song, Best Male, and Best British Act.

Also celebrating wins are Lizzo who was crowned Best Female, Coldplay who won Best Group and Lewis Capaldi who won Mass Appeal.

Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall’s chart topping The News Agents also scooped Best Podcast.

I just want to say thank you so much for this award. This is my first British award! Thank you to Global, thank you to Capital and Heart for playing my music, and thank you to all of y’all out there, the listeners on the radio. Keep streaming, keep listening to the radio! And stream Special featuring SZA! - Lizzo

I just wanted to send you a quick message to say thank you so, so much for the recognition, it means a lot to me I really appreciate it! Take care. - Harry Styles

The Global Awards 2023 winners

Best Song

Harry Styles – As It Was

Best Male

Harry Styles

Best British Act

Harry Styles

Best Female

Lizzo

Best Group

Coldplay

Mass Appeal

Lewis Capaldi

Best Social Trended Song

Raye, 070 Shake – Escapism.

Best Hip Hop Or Rnb

Central Cee

Best Dance Act

Fred Again..

Rising Star

Flo

Best Classical Artist

Ludovico Einaudi

Best Podcast

The News Agents

Best Indie Act

Wet Leg

Most Played Song

Jax Jones Feat. Mnek – Where Did You Go?