Secondary school places confirmed for Gloucestershire pupils

Parents across Gloucestershire are finding out which secondary school their children will be going to in September.

6,661children will be offered a place, with 83 per cent receiving their first preference school and 94 per cent being offered one of their preferences.

Parents are encouraged to accept their place online or return their reply forms as soon as possible.

More places are likely to become available over the next few months as parents change their preferences.

If parents ask for their child's school place to be reconsidered, they will be placed on the waiting list for their preferred schools. If places then become available, they will be offered a place in line with the schools admission policy.

Parents unhappy with their initial offer are encouraged to keep their place as this will ensure that, whatever the outcome of the reconsideration, their child will have a place at a school in September.

The county council will write to parents with the result of the reconsideration after 29th March, and parents will have until the 5th April to reply.

Parents who are still not satisfied with their given school will be advised of the appeals procedure.

Cllr Richard Boyles, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "It's that exciting time of year again when our young people find out where the next stage of their education will be. Starting secondary school is a big step and I wish all pupils well for this next stage of their journey. It is great to see such a high proportion of young people have been offered a school of their choice."

