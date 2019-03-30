Man Found With Stab Wounds In Tonbridge

A man in his 20's has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after being found in Tonbridge in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to Angel Lane, Tonbridge at 6.10am on Saturday, 30 March 2019.

A man in his 20s was reported to have been assaulted and he was treated by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service before being taken to a London hospital. His injuries are consistent with stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Garry Cook of Kent Police said: ‘Our investigations are still in their early stages and enquiries are ongoing. We are keen to hear from anyone who have witnessed the incident or has any information that will help officers.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact the appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting crime reference 30-311. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.