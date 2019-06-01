HP Sauce bosses add scaffolding to Big Ben in their iconic logo

HP Sauce has undergone a new makeover. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

The famous sauce has redesigned its label

As Big Ben continues to undergo extensive renovations, the famous brown sauce, HP Sauce, has come up with its own tribute to the works by adding the scaffolding seen at the iconic landmark to the label.

HP Sauce's label has had a redesign, reflecting the current restoration works taking place on Big Ben. Picture: Heinz

The quintessentially British condiment, which is allegedly named after the Houses of Parliament, usually shows the Elizabeth Tower – more commonly known as Big Ben. However, bosses behind the company decided to reflect the current restoration works on the label with its redesign.

We've got some news for you... Big Ben's under construction, and now we are too! As a good honest sauce, it’s time we... Posted by HP Sauce UK on Friday, 31 May 2019

The new look marks the 160th anniversary of when Big Ben's first chimed and the new label will stay on the bottles until 2021, when the four-year works to Big Ben are due for completion.

The redesigned bottles are available nationwide and reaction to the move on social media include a number of Tweets that praise the brand for its "clever marketing".

I often state that brands must remain current in order to thrive, so hats off to HP sauce who have updated the Big Ben picture on their brown sauce bottle to incorporate the current Big Ben with scaffolding - Bravo! #branding #PR #marketing pic.twitter.com/IBYpPZAixd — Steve Dunne (@SteveDunne) May 31, 2019

Big Ben’s chimes were silenced at noon on 21 August 2017, before refurbishment work started to take place on the Elizabeth Tower and the famous clock.

The structure was covered in scaffolding ready for the renovations, which, among others, include essential maintenance, repairs and conservation and the installation of a lift.

