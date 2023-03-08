List of schools closed in the UK as snow causes travel chaos
8 March 2023, 07:58 | Updated: 8 March 2023, 08:07
Schools closed today: Classrooms shut across Bristol, Hampshire and Wiltshire today...
It might be March, but things are looking very chilly outside, with snow blanketing much of the UK.
And the wintry weather is causing havoc in Scotland as schools have been forced to close their doors.
Other parts of the UK, including Wales and the south west have also been affected, with many teachers staying home due to dangerous driving conditions.
But which schools in the UK are closed? Here’s what we know…
School closures in England:
To check out whether your child's school is closed, head to your local council website.
Many schools in Kent, Berkshire and Bristol have been forced to shut their doors, so make sure you check before you leave.
South East closures:
- Kent closures can be found on the council website.
- Schools closed in Buckinghamshire can be found here.
- East Sussex closures here, and West Sussex here.
- Closures in Hampshire can be found here.
- Schools closed in Oxfordshire are here.
- Berkshire closures are here.
- Surrey closures are on the council website.
South West closures:
- Cornwall closures today can be found here.
- Schools closed in Devon can be found here.
- Bath and North East Somerset closures are here.
- North Somerset closure are here.
- Schools closed in Somerset are here.
- Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole closures are here.
- Bristol school closures are here.
- Closures in Dorset will be listed here.
- Disruption in Gloucestershire can be found here.
- South Gloucestershire closures are here.
- Plymouth locals will be able to check here.
- Wiltshire closures will be on the Wiltshire Council website.
London school closures:
- Check your borough's websites for information.
Midlands school closures:
- Derbyshire closures are listed here.
- Nottinghamshire closures are available here.
- Herefordshire closures are here.
- Leicestershire school closures are here.
- School closures in Lincolnshire are here.
- North Lincolnshire closures are here.
- Northamptonshire school closures are here.
- Staffordshire school closures are here.
- School closures in Warwickshire can be found here.
- Worcestershire school closures are here.
- Birmingham school closures check the website here.
North West and North East school closures:
Check your councils website to make sure your child's school is open.
Schools in Scotland closed:
- Brae High School, Shetland
- Mid Yell Junior High, Shetland
- Baltasound Junior High School, Shetland
- North Roe Primary School, Shetland
- Turriff Academy, Aberdeenshire
- Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh
- Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Nursery
- Carbost Primary
- Carbost Primary Nursery
- Crossroads Primary
- Dunvegan Primary
- Dunvegan Primary Nursery
- Edinbane Primary
- Edinbane Primary Nursery
- Farr High School
- Farr Primary (Suth)
- Farr Primary Nursery (Suth)
- Kilmuir Primary
- Kilmuir Primary Nursery
- Kinlochbervie High School
- Kinlochbervie Preschool
- Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan)
- Knockbreck Primary Nursery (Dunvegan)
- Lairg Primary
- Lairg Primary Nursery
- Macdiarmid Primary
- Macdiarmid Primary Nursery
- Melvich Primary
- Melvich Primary Nursery
- Poolewe Primary
- Poolewe Primary Nursery
- Portree High School
- Portree Primary
- Rogart Primary
- Rogart Primary Nursery
- Rosehall Primary
- Staffin Primary
- Staffin Primary Nursery
- Tongue Primary
- Tongue Primary Nursery
Schools in Wales closed here:
According to Wales Online, these are all the schools in Wales which have been forced to closed today due to snow.
Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Ferndale Community School
- Alaw Primary School
- Penpych Primary School
- Ysgol Nantgwyn
- Cymmer Primary School
- Hafod Primary School
- Porth Community School
- Trealaw Primary School
- Treorchy Comprehensive School
- Treorchy Primary School
- Williamstown Primary School
- Ysgol Garth Olwg
- Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda
- Aberdare Community School
- Cwmclydach Community Primary School
- Darran Park Primary School
- Llwydcoed Primary School
- Llwynypia Primary School
- Miskin Primary School
- Oaklands Primary School
- Parc Primary School
- Penrhys Primary School
- Penyrenglyn Community Primary School
- Rhigos Primary School
- SS Gabriel & Raphael RC Primary School
- St Margaret's RC Primary School
- Tai Education Centre
- Ton Infants School
- Ton Pentre Junior School
- Tonyrefail Community School
- Tref y Rhyd Primary School
- Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Aberdare
- Ysgol Grynradd Gymraeg Llwyncelyn
- Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llyn Y Forwyn
- Ysgol Hen Felin
Merthyr Tydfil
- Ysgol Santes Tudful
- Bedlinog Primary School
- Blessed Carlo Acutis
- Caedraw Primary School
- Cyfarthfa High School
- Dowlais Primary School
- Edwardsville Primary School
- Gellifaelog Primary School
- Goetre Primary School
- Greenfield School
- Gwaunfarren Primary School
- Heolgerrig Primary School
- Pantysgallog Primary School
- Pen-y-Dre High School
- Trelewis Primary School
- Twynyrodyn School
- Ynysowen Primary School
- Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd-y-Grug
- Ysgol-Y-Graig Primary School
Caerphilly
- Abercarn Primary
- Bedwas High School
- Bedwas Infants
- Bedwas Junior
- Blackwood Comprehensive
- Blackwood Primary
- Bryn Awel Primary
- Cefn Fforest Primary
- Cwm Glas Infants
- Cwmaber Infants
- Cwmaber Junior
- Cwmaber Primary
- Cwrt Rawlin Primary
- Derwendeg Primary
- Gilfach Fargoed Primary
- Graig-y-Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community School
- Heolddu Comprehensive
- Idris Davies School
- Lewis School, Pengam
- Machen Primary
- Newbridge School
- Park Primary School, Bargoed
- Penllwyn Primary
- Phillipstown Primary
- Plasyfelin Primary
- Pontllanfraith Primary
- Rhydri Primary
- Risa Community Comprehensive
- Risca Primary
- St Cenydd School
- St Martins Comprehensive
- Ty Sign Primary
- Tyn y Wern Primary
- Tynewydd Primary
- Y.G. Cwm Gwyddon
- Ysgol Cwm Derwen
- Ysgol Gydfun Cwm Rhymni
- Ysgol Ifor Bach
- Ysgol Y Lawnt
Bridgend
- Abercerdin Primary School
- Coleg Cymunedol Y Dderwen
- Pencoed Comprehensive
- Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd
Swansea
- Ysgol Brynymor
- Gendros Primary School
- Gors Primary School
- Hendrefoilan Primary School
- Sea View Primary School
- Terrace Road Primary School
- Townhill Primary School
- YGG Brynymor Primary School
- Christchurch Church in Wales Primary School
- Dylan Thomas Secondary School
- Gowerton Secondary School
- Ysgol Crug Glas
- Maes Derw
Newport
- Bassaleg Comprehensive