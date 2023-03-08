List of schools closed in the UK as snow causes travel chaos

Many schools are closed in the UK today. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Schools closed today: Classrooms shut across Bristol, Hampshire and Wiltshire today...

It might be March, but things are looking very chilly outside, with snow blanketing much of the UK.

And the wintry weather is causing havoc in Scotland as schools have been forced to close their doors.

Other parts of the UK, including Wales and the south west have also been affected, with many teachers staying home due to dangerous driving conditions.

But which schools in the UK are closed? Here’s what we know…

Schools are closed across the UK today. Picture: Getty Images

School closures in England:

To check out whether your child's school is closed, head to your local council website.

Many schools in Kent, Berkshire and Bristol have been forced to shut their doors, so make sure you check before you leave.

South East closures:

Kent closures can be found on the council website.

Schools closed in Buckinghamshire can be found here.

East Sussex closures here, and West Sussex here.

Closures in Hampshire can be found here.

Schools closed in Oxfordshire are here.

Berkshire closures are here.

Surrey closures are on the council website.

South West closures:

Cornwall closures today can be found here .

. Schools closed in Devon can be found here.

Bath and North East Somerset closures are here.

North Somerset closure are here.

Schools closed in Somerset are here.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole closures are here.

Bristol school closures are here.

Closures in Dorset will be listed here.

Disruption in Gloucestershire can be found here.

South Gloucestershire closures are here.

Plymouth locals will be able to check here.

Wiltshire closures will be on the Wiltshire Council website.

London school closures:

Check your borough's websites for information.

Midlands school closures:

Derbyshire closures are listed here.

Nottinghamshire closures are available here.

Herefordshire closures are here.

Leicestershire school closures are here.

School closures in Lincolnshire are here.

North Lincolnshire closures are here.

Northamptonshire school closures are here.

Staffordshire school closures are here.

School closures in Warwickshire can be found here.

Worcestershire school closures are here.

Birmingham school closures check the website here.

North West and North East school closures:

Check your councils website to make sure your child's school is open.

Snow is making it's way across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Schools in Scotland closed:

Brae High School, Shetland

Mid Yell Junior High, Shetland

Baltasound Junior High School, Shetland

North Roe Primary School, Shetland

Turriff Academy, Aberdeenshire

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Nursery

Carbost Primary

Carbost Primary Nursery

Crossroads Primary

Dunvegan Primary

Dunvegan Primary Nursery

Edinbane Primary

Edinbane Primary Nursery

Farr High School

Farr Primary (Suth)

Farr Primary Nursery (Suth)

Kilmuir Primary

Kilmuir Primary Nursery

Kinlochbervie High School

Kinlochbervie Preschool

Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan)

Knockbreck Primary Nursery (Dunvegan)

Lairg Primary

Lairg Primary Nursery

Macdiarmid Primary

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery

Melvich Primary

Melvich Primary Nursery

Poolewe Primary

Poolewe Primary Nursery

Portree High School

Portree Primary

Rogart Primary

Rogart Primary Nursery

Rosehall Primary

Staffin Primary

Staffin Primary Nursery

Tongue Primary

Tongue Primary Nursery

Schools in Wales closed here:

According to Wales Online, these are all the schools in Wales which have been forced to closed today due to snow.

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Ferndale Community School

Alaw Primary School

Penpych Primary School

Ysgol Nantgwyn

Cymmer Primary School

Hafod Primary School

Porth Community School

Trealaw Primary School

Treorchy Comprehensive School

Treorchy Primary School

Williamstown Primary School

Ysgol Garth Olwg

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda

Aberdare Community School

Cwmclydach Community Primary School

Darran Park Primary School

Llwydcoed Primary School

Llwynypia Primary School

Miskin Primary School

Oaklands Primary School

Parc Primary School

Penrhys Primary School

Penyrenglyn Community Primary School

Rhigos Primary School

SS Gabriel & Raphael RC Primary School

St Margaret's RC Primary School

Tai Education Centre

Ton Infants School

Ton Pentre Junior School

Tonyrefail Community School

Tref y Rhyd Primary School

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Aberdare

Ysgol Grynradd Gymraeg Llwyncelyn

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llyn Y Forwyn

Ysgol Hen Felin

Merthyr Tydfil

Ysgol Santes Tudful

Bedlinog Primary School

Blessed Carlo Acutis

Caedraw Primary School

Cyfarthfa High School

Dowlais Primary School

Edwardsville Primary School

Gellifaelog Primary School

Goetre Primary School

Greenfield School

Gwaunfarren Primary School

Heolgerrig Primary School

Pantysgallog Primary School

Pen-y-Dre High School

Trelewis Primary School

Twynyrodyn School

Ynysowen Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd-y-Grug

Ysgol-Y-Graig Primary School

Caerphilly

Abercarn Primary

Bedwas High School

Bedwas Infants

Bedwas Junior

Blackwood Comprehensive

Blackwood Primary

Bryn Awel Primary

Cefn Fforest Primary

Cwm Glas Infants

Cwmaber Infants

Cwmaber Junior

Cwmaber Primary

Cwrt Rawlin Primary

Derwendeg Primary

Gilfach Fargoed Primary

Graig-y-Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community School

Heolddu Comprehensive

Idris Davies School

Lewis School, Pengam

Machen Primary

Newbridge School

Park Primary School, Bargoed

Penllwyn Primary

Phillipstown Primary

Plasyfelin Primary

Pontllanfraith Primary

Rhydri Primary

Risa Community Comprehensive

Risca Primary

St Cenydd School

St Martins Comprehensive

Ty Sign Primary

Tyn y Wern Primary

Tynewydd Primary

Y.G. Cwm Gwyddon

Ysgol Cwm Derwen

Ysgol Gydfun Cwm Rhymni

Ysgol Ifor Bach

Ysgol Y Lawnt

Bridgend

Abercerdin Primary School

Coleg Cymunedol Y Dderwen

Pencoed Comprehensive

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd

Swansea

Ysgol Brynymor

Gendros Primary School

Gors Primary School

Hendrefoilan Primary School

Sea View Primary School

Terrace Road Primary School

Townhill Primary School

YGG Brynymor Primary School

Christchurch Church in Wales Primary School

Dylan Thomas Secondary School

Gowerton Secondary School

Ysgol Crug Glas

Maes Derw

Newport