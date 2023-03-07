UK weather: Snow to cause travel chaos today ahead of ‘coldest night of the year’

Snow is heading for the UK this week. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter Met Office

By Naomi Bartram

Yellow snow warning: Is it going to snow in the UK today? Here's what we know...

The UK could be facing four days of snow this week as a cold snap sweeps across the country.

Forecasters at the Met Office have put in place yellow weather warnings across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Their website states ‘a major change’ in the weather is underway, as cold air moves in from the north, bringing snow, ice and low temperatures.

Northeastern areas of the UK will be worst hit, as well as some Northern Ireland and southern and central areas of England and Wales.

Snow is making it's way across the UK. Picture: Alamy

More than 20cm of snow could fall over high ground in Scotland, with 5cm settling to lower levels in the northeast.

Commuters have been warned travel disruption is likely and journey times by car, train and bus may take longer than usual. Rural areas may even be cut off from the national power grid.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, as the UK comes under the influence of an arctic maritime airmass as cold air moves in from the north.

Snow and ice in places Tuesday morning and a widespread frost ❄️



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/zytt8rYgvB — Met Office (@metoffice) March 6, 2023

“Snow is already falling in parts of the north where some travel disruption likely, as well as a chance of some rural communities being cut off.

“Ice will provide an additional hazard for many with overnight low temperatures well below 0°C for many. Further south wintry hazards will develop with parts of England and Wales affected by icy patches and snow in places tonight and likely further snow in parts of the south early Wednesday.”

The weather warnings will be in place until Friday, with forecasters also predicted Tuesday night could be the coldest of the year so far.

Snow is heading for many areas in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

For some people, they could see temperatures drop to as low as -15C (5F), which will beat the current lowest of f -10.4C (13.3F), recorded at Drumnadrochit near Inverness on 19th January.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said temperatures would be "much, much colder than we would expect at this time of year".

"We expect these conditions to remain in place until at least next weekend and possibly longer because sometimes these conditions can be quite stubborn and not easily subject to change,” he said.