Murder investigation after abducted man dies

21 August 2019, 09:20

Police Scotland
Police Scotland. Picture: PA

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man who was abducted and left seriously injured on a road died in hospital.

Police were called to a report that a man had been forced into a dark-coloured car following a disturbance at a house in Frew Street, Airdrie, at around 12.30am on Monday.

The 59-year-old man, who lived at the house, was found seriously injured a short time later on Rankin Crescent in Greengairs.

He was taken to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, where he died on Tuesday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination has yet to take place, however police are treating the death as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville from the Major Investigation Team said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries to find out more information on the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and gather more information on those involved and the vehicle used.

"Officers are studying a large amount of CCTV from the local area, and are following up all lines of inquiry from the footage.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area of Frew Street, Airdrie, and Rankin Crescent in Greengairs between midnight and 1.30am on Monday morning, who has any information that will assist this murder investigation to come forward.

"Anyone with any information that may assist the ongoing inquiry, no matter how insignificant it may seem should contact detectives through 101 quoting reference number 0074 of August 19 2019.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

