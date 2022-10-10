Princess of Wales praised for response to woman who heckled her

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton remained calm and collected when the woman began to insult her.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been praised after footage of her dealing with a heckler surfaced online.

The incident took place on October 6, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall were visiting Northern Ireland.

During their visit, the royal couple carried out a meet and greet with members of the public, and while most people were happy to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents, one woman was not.

In a video shared online, Kate was shaking hands with people when she was met by the unnamed woman who, while shaking her hand, insulted her.

The Princess of Wales is met by a woman in the crowd who tells her: 'Ireland is for the Irish'. Picture: Getty

The woman said: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country", before adding: "Ireland belongs to the Irish."

The Duchess looked taken aback and responded by laughing nervously before letting go of the woman's hand and continuing to greet other people.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall smiles nervously as she listens to the woman's heckles. Picture: Getty

Since the video appeared online, people have been praising Kate on how she calmly handled the situation.

One person commented: "Why turn out to greet them makes no sense...Well done Kate a fabulous ambassador."

Another wrote: "The Princess of Wales is so gracious and kind."

A third person posted: "Credit to Kate for the way she handled this. Can someone explain why this woman, if she wants to heckle, has got her mobile phone out to take a picture at the same time?"

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at the engagement in Belfast. Picture: Getty

