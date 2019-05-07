Kate Middleton and Prince William step out for the first time and talk baby names

7 May 2019, 15:21 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 15:49

Kate Middleton and Prince William expressed their excitement at the news of the royal baby
Kate Middleton and Prince William expressed their excitement at the news of the royal baby. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to meet the newborn royal baby this week.

Kate Middleton and Prince William issued a statement of congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they welcomed their son on Monday 6th May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents for the first time earlier in the week, with Prince Harry revealing the baby news in Windsor.

Now, Kate and William have spoken about becoming aunty and uncle to the new royal baby during a visit to the launch of The King's Cup regatta at the Cutty Sark.

Speaking to the press, Prince William said he was “thrilled”, while Kate said she is looking forward to finding out the little boy’s name.

READ MORE: Thomas Markle reacts to the birth of the royal baby

Kate revealed they do not know the royal baby's name yet
Kate revealed they do not know the royal baby's name yet. Picture: PA

The Duke of Cambridge said: “Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down.

“I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

When asked if he had any advice for his brother, William added: “Plenty of advice, plenty of advice, but no I wish him all the best and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that."

Kate Middleton revealed they don’t even know the baby’s name yet.

READ MORE: Kate and William release statement on the birth of the royal baby

The royal couple expressed their excitement for Meghan and Harry
The royal couple expressed their excitement for Meghan and Harry. Picture: PA

The Duchess said: “It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays it's such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air."

She added: “As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be, so it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best.

“These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

During his official statement in Windsor the day of the baby’s birth, Harry revealed himself and Meghan were still deciding on a name for the royal baby.

He explained: “[We are] still thinking about names, the baby is a little overdue, so we’ve had a little time to think about it, but that’s the next bit.”

READ NOW: The latest odds on the royal baby name revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Domino's shares down as international prospects go cold

UK & World

Armed man takes multiple hostages in Toulouse, southern France

UK & World

Joseph McCann: Witness describes moment suspected serial rapist fled police

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jake Quickenden has thrilled fans with his latest Instagram snaps

Jake Quickenden shocks fans with bulge selfie on Instagram that leaves little to the imagination!

Celebrities

Kevin Clifton claims he's 'public enemy number one'

Strictly’s Kevin Clifton denies he’s being sacked from the show after Stacey Dooley affair

TV & Movies

It's Lady's Night on the All New Monty: Who Bares Wins

All New Monty 2019 Lady's Night cast: the women stripping off for this year’s real Full Monty

TV & Movies

Aaron and Robert continue their bid to become parents

Emmerdale reveals big news about Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's surrogacy plans

TV & Movies

Lady Gaga arrived to the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic pink gown

Lady Gaga wore FOUR dazzling outfits to last night's Met Gala in New York

Music

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split last month

Dani Dyer called Jack Fincham’s ‘friend’ in awkward All New Monty interview

Celebrities