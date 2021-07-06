Kate Middleton forced to self-isolate after being exposed to Covid-19

6 July 2021, 10:01 | Updated: 6 July 2021, 10:07

Kate Middleton will now spend 10 days isolating at home
Kate Middleton will now spend 10 days isolating at home. Picture: Getty/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is following Government guidance and self-isolating at home after being contacted by Test & Trace.

Kate Middleton, 39, is self-isolating at home in Kensington Palace after she was exposed to Covid-19 last week.

The Duchess of Cambridge does not have any symptoms of the virus, but is following Government guidance after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement from the Palace, they write: "Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon and Wembley last week before being pinged by the NHS Test & Trace app
Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon and Wembley last week before being pinged by the NHS Test & Trace app. Picture: Getty

Katherine, who is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will now be isolating for the required 10-day period.

Today, Prince William attended the first of many royal engagements – which Kate was expected to attend – alone.

The Duke of Cambridge arrived on his own this morning to the Service of Thanksgiving for the NHS at St Paul's Cathedral.

Later, he will host a 'Big Tea' for members of the NHS at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge will miss a number of royal engagements, which Prince William will now need to attend alone
The Duchess of Cambridge will miss a number of royal engagements, which Prince William will now need to attend alone. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge received her first Covid-19 vaccine back in May at London's Science Museum, and has since gone on to receive her second.

According to The Sun, Kate was pinged by the Test & Trace app while visiting Wimbledon on Friday last week, where she watched the Dan Evans match from the Royal Box, and left the event immediately.

Kate Middleton has been fully vaccinated, sharing this picture of her first jab back in May
Kate Middleton has been fully vaccinated, sharing this picture of her first jab back in May. Picture: Instagram/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to have taken lateral flow tests – which came back negative - before she attended the tennis tournament, as well as prior to her visit to Wembley Stadium earlier in the week to watch England play.

This is according to Town & Country, who report that Kate also takes tests twice a week as part of the royal household's testing program.

