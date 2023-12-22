King Charles gives 'bizarre' Christmas gift to staff which he slips into their lockers

King Charles gives bizarre Christmas gift to staff which he slips into their lockers. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

King Charles III has given some strange gifts to his staff over the years.

Have you ever wondered what kind of presents the Royal Family gift at Christmas?

According to one of King Charles III's former employees, the monarch likes to give his staff quirky presents during the festive season.

Grant Harrold, who worked as a butler at Highgrove for seven years, told The Mirror about the interesting gifts he had received from the King.

Mr Harrold stated: "We all used to have these pigeon holes where I'd get my post in the mornings and what he used to do at Christmas, he used to leave funny little things."

King Charles III likes to give funny gifts at Christmas. Picture: Alamy

The former butler continued: "One time he left a tin of salmon and one year I got a salt and pepper grinder wrapped in a ribbon. He had probably been given a hamper and sometimes there would be a lot in them and he would give some of the bits to us.

"I just thought it was so bizarre because you don't expect those little things. It shows that they've got that fun, practical side to them."

King Charles III has given his employees tins of salmon for Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Mr Harrold also revealed that he would also be sent a sweet festive message from the King and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

"At Christmas, we would always get the famous Christmas card. Before he was married to the now Queen Consort, I remember getting Christmas cards from him, William and Harry and that was always quite special."

King Charles III has also sent Christmas cards to his staff. Picture: Alamy

However Charles isn't the only member of the Royal Family known for giving eccentric presents at Christmas.

Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was reportedly gifted a 'grow your own girlfriend' kit by his future sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

However in 2011, Kate gave a more thoughtful gift to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Middleton gave Prince Harry a cheeky gift one Christmas. Picture: Alamy

During a 2016 documentary titled Our Queen at 90, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she ended up making something for her husband's grandmother.

Speaking to the cameras, the Princess of Wales reminisced: "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas and I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present."

Kate went on: "I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents and I thought – 'I’ll make her something.'"

Queen Elizaebeth II and Kate Middleton shared a close relationship. Picture: Getty

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis went on to explain how she had made the Queen a jar of chutney using her own granny's recipe.

Kate continued: "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table."

Speaking about how much this meant to her, Kate explained: "I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."

