Which shops and services are open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

20 December 2023, 15:55

What shops and services are open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day?
What shops and services are open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

By Hope Wilson

Can you go to the shops on Christmas Day and Boxing Day? Here is everything you need to know.

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, however with this seasonal celebration comes shop closures.

Despite TV schedules being jam-packed with exciting programmes, many of us will be wondering which shops are open over the festive period.

Each supermarket, fashion store and petrol station have different operating hours, so it's important to check which are open before you travel.

Which shops and services are open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day? Here is everything you need to know.

A list of shops open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been revealed
A list of shops open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

What shops are open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

Most shops are closed on Christmas Day, however lots of them will reopen on Boxing Day.

Asda, Tesco and Morrisons will be open on Boxing Day, however it's important to check the website of your local store before travelling.

Some shops and petrol stations will be open on Boxing Day
Some shops and petrol stations will be open on Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

Are service stations open on Christmas Day and Boxing day?

Motorway service stations will be open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All motorway service stations must remain open for fuel, parking and toilets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

