Why is Prince Andrew not at Trooping The Colour?

Prince Andrew is not expected to attend Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is the real reason why Prince Andrew is not at Trooping the Colour.

Trooping the Colour 2024 will be missing at least one Royal Family member, as Prince Andrew will not be attending the ceremony on Saturday the 15th of June.

The Duke of York is set to miss out on the jam-packed timetable which will see a regal military parade and mesmerising flypast take place in the heart of London. However the rest of Prince Andrew's family- such as King Charles III, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis- are expected to enjoy the festivities from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

We'll also get to see Kate Middleton at the celebration, after the Princess of Wales announced she would be taking part in the ceremony. This will be the first time the public will see the future Queen since she revealed her ongoing health battle.

But why is Prince Andrew missing from Trooping the Colour 2024? His absence explained.

Prince Andrew has often taken part in Trooping the Colour parades. Pictured here in 2018. Picture: Getty

Why is Prince Andrew not at Trooping the Colour?

Prince Andrew will not be at Trooping the Colour 2024 as he has stepped back from public duties. The brother of King Charles III has not attended Trooping the Colour since 2019, after which he removed himself from public life.

Following mounting criticism of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew released a statement in November 2019 in which he reveald his plans to step back from public duties, after receiving permission from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The statement read: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

Prince Andrew last appeared at Trooping the Colour in 2019. Picture: Getty

He went on to add: "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives.

"Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019. Picture: Getty

Although he won't be there in person, sources told the MailOnline that Prince Andrew has secretly been helping his brother Prince Edward prepare for Trooping the Colour this year.

According to the publication, Prince Andrew has been providing practical training to Prince Edward, who is set to appear on horseback for the first time.

Previous years have seen Prince Edward attending Trooping the Colour in a carriage, however the 2024 will see him don bearskin and full military attire.

The pair are rumoured to have been training in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, as Prince Edward prepares to take make his debut as the new colonel of the Scots Guards.

Prince Andrew is rumoured to be helping his brother Prince Edward with his riding. Picture: Getty

Prior to stepping back from public duties, Prince Andrew held an important role during the Trooping the Colour celebrations as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

In 2022 he was replaced by Queen Camilla, with sources telling The Sun: "There have been many nails in the Duke of York's coffin and any deeply-desired wish to return to public duty but this is, without doubt, the final of final nails."