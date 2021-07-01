Royals called out for dressing Prince George in a suit for football game

Prince George was suited and booted for the England versus Germany game. Picture: Getty/PA/The Duchess of Cambridge

By Alice Dear

People have taken issue with seven-year-old Prince George attending the England versus Germany game in a suit as they ask why he couldn't wear a football shirt.

Prince George was the main event at the Euros game held at Wembley Stadium this week as he joined his mum and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at the England versus Germany game.

The future king, who is older brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, looked ecstatic as England won the match, cheering from the royal box alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William.

For the occasion, George was matching with his father in a suit, shirt and Gareth Southgate tie.

And while many thought the little Prince looked adorable in his smart get-up, others questioned why he wasn't allowed to wear an England football top.

Prince George joined Kate and William in the royal box on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty

Some people argued that the little boy should have been able to wear a football t-shirt, which they are assuming he would have preferred.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "Why dress your 7-year-old in a suit? Honestly."

Prince George matched his dad in a suit and tie for the big game. Picture: PA

Another wrote: "Imagine making a 7-year-old wear a suit and tie to football match and be on his best behaviour. Prince George would probably have preferred to watch it on the telly."

A third posted: "Prince George should have been wearing our football kit, not a suit. Who made that decision?", while another commented: "Anyone else think it was sad seeing Prince George at the England match in a bloody suit. Why couldn’t they let him be a kid and wear an England shirt instead?"

Prince George has previously been pictured showing his love for the England football squad. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

However, there are many people who thought the smart look very sweet, with one person arguing: "I really don't get why people are criticising the fact Prince George was in a cute little suit and tie! For a start it's quite normal in Britain for kids to wear a tie as part of school uniform! Also most little boys of that age are delighted to dress "just like Daddy"!"

Of course, we don't know who made the decision over George's outfit for the football – for all we know, he may have wanted to wear a suit.

For the match, William also dressed in a suit, something he does every game he attends as the President of the Football Association.

Kate also looked smart for the game, dressing in patriotic colours of white and black.