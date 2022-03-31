The special reason the Royal Family wore green to Prince Philip's memorial service

Camilla, the Queen and Princess Anne all dressed in green for Prince Philip's memorial service. Picture: Getty

The Queen, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Anne all dressed in green ensembles for the service last week.

Prince Philip was honoured last Tuesday in a special memorial service held at Westminster Abbey following his death last April.

The Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton were all in attendance at the service, which was also attend by other members of the Royal Family.

The event, which was televised live on the day, left some eagle-eyed viewers questioning why many members of the family were dressed in green.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Anne wore almost identical colours. Picture: Getty

Her Majesty, for example, dressed in a green coat with black lining and a matching hat for the emotional event.

Princess Anne and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also wore the same shade of green for the service.

It turns out that this was not a coincidence and instead a tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen also wore a special brooch gifted to her from Prince Philip in 1966. Picture: Getty

The shade of green worn by the family is Edinburgh Green, and was Prince Philip's livery colour throughout his life.

The Duke off Edinburgh used this colour for his staff liveries as well as his private cars.

In fact, Edinburgh Green was the shade of the Land Rover which carried his coffin at the funeral last year.

The Royal Family remembered the life of Prince Philip in the special memorial service. Picture: Getty

The Queen paid a further tribute to her beloved husband on the day of the service, adding a ruby and diamond brooch to her left lapel.

The brooch was reportedly a gift from Philip to the Queen, and was given to the Monarch in 1966.

