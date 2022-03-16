The Queen pictured for the first time since cancelling huge event

Her Majesty the Queen returned to royal duties this week. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Her Majesty the Queen is continuing to carry out royal duties despite pulling out of the Commonwealth Day Service last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen, 95, has been pictured for the first time after cancelling her attendance at a very important event to her.

Her Majesty announced last week, on March 11, that she would not be attending the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey alongside Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It was previously reported that the Sovereign "hoped" to attend the event, however, she pulled out two days before the service.

Now, the Queen has returned to duties and was pictured on Tuesday welcoming the Governor-General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, and Mr. Whit Fraser for tea at Windsor Castle.

The Queen welcomed Governor-General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, and Mr. Whit Fraser to Windsor Castle for tea. Picture: Alamy

The Queen looked well, wearing a blue and green paisley dress, her three chain pearl necklace and a diamond and pearl brooch.

According to royal correspondent Rebecca English, the Queen's entire diary is under "wholesale review" and she will not be "undertaking any taxing engagements".

The Monarch is said to be "pacing herself" with the hopes of "attending her beloved Philip's thanksgiving service later this month."

Her Majesty pulled out of the Commonwealth Day Service last week and is said to be "pacing herself". Picture: Alamy

While she could not attend the event at Westminster Abbey this week, the Queen did share a message to mark to special occasion.

It read: "In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service.

"Today, it is rewarding to observe a modem, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time.

"That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved. We are nourished and sustained by our relationships and, throughout my life, I have enjoyed the privilege of hearing what the relationships built across the great reach and diversity of the Commonwealth have meant to people and communities.

Watch members of the Royal Family attend the Commonwealth Day Service:

"Our family of nations continues to be a point of connection, cooperation and friendship. It is a place to come together to pursue common goals and the common good, providing everyone with the opportunity to serve and benefit.

"In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all.

"And on this special day for our family — in a year that will include the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Commonwealth Games — I hope we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavour to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come."

Kate Middleton and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, attended the service with Prince Charles and Prince William. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Prince Charles and Camilla represented the Queen at the service.

Kate Middleton looked beautiful in a royal blue Catherine Walker dress, which she accessorised with jewellery from Princess Diana's collection.

Read more Royal news: