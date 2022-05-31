The Queen set to 'join Harry and Meghan at Lilibet's first birthday party' this weekend

The Queen will meet Lilibet for the first time as she marks her Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty/Alexi Lubomirski

By Alice Dear

The Queen will reportedly be meeting Lilibet Diana for the first time this weekend as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen, 96, will reportedly be meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, for the first time this weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are travelling from their home in Los Angeles to London to attend Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Harry and Meghan previously confirmed they would be bringing their two children, Archie and Lilibet, along on the trip.

The Queen has already met Archie Harrison, in May 2019, as he was born in London. Meanwhile little Lilibet, born in the US in June 2021, has never met her great-grandmother.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK especially for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty

Lilibet, who is named after the Queen, will mark her first birthday over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, making it the perfect opportunity for the pair to meet.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, a birthday party will be thrown for Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, June 4.

The Queen, who was originally suppose to be attending the Epsom Derby that day, will reportedly be attending this birthday party instead.

The Queen was originally going to be attending the Epsom Derby on Saturday. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, with three of the Queen's horses having pulled out of the race, it is becoming "increasingly unlikely" she will travel there for the event.

Instead, Princess Anne is said to be attending in her place.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly staying at Frogmore Cottage while in the UK. Picture: Getty

This comes as the Queen's diary over the Platinum Jubilee weekend remains unconfirmed due to Her Majesty's ongoing mobility issues.

Frogmore Cottage, where Harry, Meghan and their children will be staying during their time in the UK, is located very close to Windsor Castle. It will be easier for the Queen to travel there for the birthday party instead of all the way to Epsom for the Derby.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed as Buckingham Palace told The Sun they would not be commenting on the Queen's diary.

