You can buy pints for 6p at pubs today with secret Jubilee codeword - see the full list

30 May 2022, 08:14 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 08:17

You could get a 6p pint today
You could get a 6p pint today. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Greene King is celebrating the Queen's Jubilee with an incredible offer on their beer this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, pubs across the UK will be offering pints for just 6p.

On Monday, May 30 only, Greene King is offering customers the chance to enjoy their IPA for the bargain price if they say the code word - 1952.

And there is a special reason for the 6p offer, as this is how much a pint cost when the Queen succeeded to the throne in 1952.

The offer is available at all Greene King pubs or a Flaming Grill site.

You can get a pint for 6p today
You can get a pint for 6p today. Picture: Getty Images

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: "The Platinum Jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began– 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.

"Some of our regulars may even remember watching the coronation back in 1952, although they may have been too young to enjoy a pint then.

"We can’t wait to see our customers enjoy this royally good deal on Monday, May 30, and look forwarding to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend."

You can check out the full list of pubs included and find your nearest Greene King Pub here.

Here's how to get a pint for 6p
Here's how to get a pint for 6p. Picture: Getty Images

It comes after opening hours for pubs and bars were extended across England and Wales over the four-day bank holiday.

The Government has given public houses a two-hour licensing extension to serve drinks until 1am on June 2, June 3 and June 4.

Kit Malthouse, Home Office Minister, said that the extended hours will allow people to "celebrate the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom".

This isn't the first time an extension in pub serving hours has been granted, with the Royal Weddings in 2011 and 2018, the Queen's 90th birthday party and the FIFA World Cup in 2014 being just some examples.

The Royal Family will celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne with a number of events including the Platinum Party at the Palace, The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, The Big Jubilee Lunch and Trooping the Colour.

