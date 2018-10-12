Prince George and Princess Charlotte look adorable at the Royal Wedding

Future King Prince George and younger sister Princess Charlotte appeared as page boy and bridesmaid for Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, are fast becoming regular features at royal weddings.

The youngsters retrod the same steps taken for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding earlier this year, as they appeared alongside the likes of Robbie Williams' daughter Theodora 'Teddy' Rose for Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

The cute royals walked up to the grand entrance to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle as the strong winds wreaked havoc with wedding guests.

Princess Charlotte and Princes George at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding. Picture: PA Images

Ayda Field's mum (aka Robbie Williams' mother-in-law), lost her hat as the gale swept through the famous faces heading towards the entrance of the grand building.

Other celebrity guests were pictured clinging onto their headpieces and floaty dresses as Storm Callum made a strong impact in the build-up to the big day.

The bridesmaids and page boys were almost blown away on the steps. Picture: ITV

Bridesmaids Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor, Theodora Williams joined page boys Prince George, Louis de Givenchy, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn on the steps of St George's Chapel.