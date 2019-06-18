Severe thunderstorms set to hit the UK later today after Met Office issue weather warning

The yellow weather warning comes into force at 6pm Tuesday and lasts until 9pm on Wednesday.

The UK is set for a soaking with severe thunderstorms expected to last the next 48 hours.

It's expected to get so wet that the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will come into effect at 6pm this evening and will last until 9pm on Wednesday June 19.

Torrential rain and hailstorms are expected to impact southern England from later today.

The current weather warning covers the South East, East Anglia and the Midlands.

⚠️A #thunderstorm warning will be in force from 1800 on Tuesday until 2100 on Wednesday ⚠️



Here are the details ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/e0MDdlLfVq — Met Office (@metoffice) June 17, 2019

Grab your umbrella - the UK is set for a soaking. Picture: GETTY

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst confirmed: "It is through Tuesday evening and overnight until Wednesday is where we see our main focus of thunderstorms."

We could see 30 to 50 millimetres of rain falling in a short period of time, leading to some flash flooding, frequent lightning and hail."

Wednesday morning will see even more heavy rain but the sunshine should begin to break through by the afternoon.

