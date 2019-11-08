New WhatsApp update will finally stop people adding you into group-chats without permission

8 November 2019, 18:16

Finally the app's had an useful update
This will put an end to all the annoying group chats we're involuntarily added to.

WhatsApp users will be excited to know that a brand new update of the app will allow them to choose whether or not they get added to a group chat.

The new update is the newest feature for iOS and Android users which will (finally) allow them to decide who, if anyone, will add them to new groups.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps in the world
The messaging app is incredibly popular and it can be very annoying when you're added into mass groups and receive dozens of notifications when you didn't wish to.

This new feature can be enabled through the app's privacy settings, which can easily be accessed.

Once you're in, you'll see three new options that will ask you who you want to authorise to add you into groups.

It's seriously frustrated when people you barely know add you into chats
One will say Everyone, one will say My Contacts and another My Contacts Except...

There's also an option to blacklist certain contacts who will then be forced to send any group chat invitation to you through private chats, which means that the person who gets a link to join in a private chat that expires in three days.

The brand new update was first rolled out in India last month but as of today is available for everyone on all platforms.

It's the latest in a wave of brand new updates to the app, which is used by around 300 million people daily.

