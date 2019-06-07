Storm Miguel THREATENS to flood the UK as Met Office issues weather warning

The UK is set for some heavy rain this Friday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Friday’s downpours and strong winds are all down to Storm Miguel.

Storm Miguel has arrived in the UK after making it’s way through Spain, bringing plenty of rain and wind.

The Met Office has issued a “severe” yellow weather warning regarding the rain set to hit Britain on Friday.

The southern parts of Britain are going to be hit the worst by the downpours, with London Cardiff, Bath, Oxford and Portsmouth expected to suffer the worst.

The Met Office has even wanted that some roads and homes could be flooded due to the heavy levels of rain.

Forecasters have also predicted Storm Miguel could mean delays on train and bus services.

The rain will move north throughout the day, with the gale force winds hitting the UK later in the day and through until Saturday.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning. Picture: Met Office

Met Office forecaster Richard Miles told The Sun Online: "It's looking quite unsettled for the next few days and over the weekend.

"There is a possibility of thundery showers and hail over the southern parts, south and south east England.

"Everywhere will have the chance of showers and more persistent rain, moving north overnight tonight. A lot of that will be quite heavy in places."

Richard added: "On Saturday it'll be pretty windy, you might see gale force gusts on the south coast but inland much weaker winds.

Friday’s downpours and strong winds are all down to Storm Miguel. Picture: Getty

Richard added"On Saturday it'll be pretty windy, you might see gale force gusts on the south coast but inland much weaker winds.

"In Scotland, central Scotland, north west of England it will feel quite chilly overnight as well."