Storm Miguel THREATENS to flood the UK as Met Office issues weather warning

7 June 2019, 13:23 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 13:36

The UK is set for some heavy rain this Friday
The UK is set for some heavy rain this Friday. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Friday’s downpours and strong winds are all down to Storm Miguel.

Storm Miguel has arrived in the UK after making it’s way through Spain, bringing plenty of rain and wind.

The Met Office has issued a “severe” yellow weather warning regarding the rain set to hit Britain on Friday.

The southern parts of Britain are going to be hit the worst by the downpours, with London Cardiff, Bath, Oxford and Portsmouth expected to suffer the worst.

The Met Office has even wanted that some roads and homes could be flooded due to the heavy levels of rain.

Forecasters have also predicted Storm Miguel could mean delays on train and bus services.

The rain will move north throughout the day, with the gale force winds hitting the UK later in the day and through until Saturday.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning. Picture: Met Office

Met Office forecaster Richard Miles told The Sun Online: "It's looking quite unsettled for the next few days and over the weekend.

"There is a possibility of thundery showers and hail over the southern parts, south and south east England.

"Everywhere will have the chance of showers and more persistent rain, moving north overnight tonight. A lot of that will be quite heavy in places."

Richard added: "On Saturday it'll be pretty windy, you might see gale force gusts on the south coast but inland much weaker winds.

Friday’s downpours and strong winds are all down to Storm Miguel
Friday’s downpours and strong winds are all down to Storm Miguel. Picture: Getty

Richard added"On Saturday it'll be pretty windy, you might see gale force gusts on the south coast but inland much weaker winds.

"In Scotland, central Scotland, north west of England it will feel quite chilly overnight as well."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Kyle asked to attend reality TV inquiry

Showbiz

Sally Challen: No retrial for killing abusive husband in hammer attack

UK & World

Meghan Markle asset

Meghan Markle to step out for the first time this weekend following birth of baby Archie

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Caroline's figure is amazing, but how did she do it?

This is how Caroline Flack lost weight before Love Island

TV & Movies

Callum is the latest Love Island hopeful

Who is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 contestant and aircraft engineer coupled up with Amber Gill

TV & Movies

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Callum Macleod

TV & Movies

Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard

TV & Movies

This Instagram model has been criticised by fans

Instagram model slammed for posting 'full makeup’ photo during labour

Lifestyle

Love Island's Joe Garratt

Who is Joe Garratt? Love Island 2019 contestant and catering company owner from London

TV & Movies