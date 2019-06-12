People Told To Shut Doors and Windows After Hebburn Fire

12 June 2019, 18:57 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 19:00

Firefighter generic

People living in Hebburn are being told to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut because of a fire.

It broke out inside a building on Cavalier View and emergency services are currently at the scene.

It is believed that the building may contain asbestos which is being blown about by the wind.

Members of the public in the surrounding areas are asked to keep all windows and doors shut and stay indoors until further notice.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the fire.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Antoine Griezmann will play for Barcelona next season, says Atletico Madrid CEO

Sport

'Exceptional' and 'kind' British teenagers who died after car flipped over in Bolivia are named

UK & World

Tottenham in Tanguy Ndombele talks with Lyon over transfer

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

EastEnders actor Himesh Patel stars in 'Yesterday'

When is the Yesterday film released, what Beatles songs are featured and who's in the cast?

TV & Movies

Hundreds of thousands of Whirlpool tumble dyers have been recalled

Whirlpool tumble dryers recall 500k units after 'great concern' over faulty machines

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has opened up about motherhood on Instagram

Stacey Solomon admits she feels 'guilty' for neglecting her older children in candid Instagram post about new baby

Celebrities

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is returning - with new celebs and ex-footballers in the line-up

Soccer Aid 2019: When is it on TV, who's in this year's line-up and can I get tickets?

TV & Movies

Sherif Lanre has finally broken his silence

Sherif Lanre breaks silence following Love Island exit: 'I'm all good'

Celebrities

What was the Taylor Swift Katy Perry feud about in the first place?

Katy Perry Taylor Swift feud: What's the beef between the singers?

Celebrities