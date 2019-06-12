People Told To Shut Doors and Windows After Hebburn Fire

People living in Hebburn are being told to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut because of a fire.

It broke out inside a building on Cavalier View and emergency services are currently at the scene.

It is believed that the building may contain asbestos which is being blown about by the wind.

Members of the public in the surrounding areas are asked to keep all windows and doors shut and stay indoors until further notice.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the fire.