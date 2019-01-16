Grammar School To Take Girl Boarders

Lancaster Royal Grammar School's going to take girls as boarders for the first time.

Its headteacher says a mixed environment will better prepare pupils for life at university.

A decision had already been taken to welcome girls into the sixth form.

Dr Chris Pyle, Headmaster of LRGS, said: “I am delighted at this decision. It follows naturally from our belief that a mixed Sixth Form will give students the best possible preparation for life at university and beyond. Several of our staff have worked in girls' boarding and we are excited at this change. Boarding at LRGS will create an exceptional opportunity for Sixth Form girls from across the region, the UK and overseas."

The school has 160 boarders - most from the Northwest and the Lake District, with some from London and abroad.

Over the last six months building renovations have been taking place to create new Sixth Form study space, classrooms and a café. The school secured £2.5 million of government funding through the Priority Schools Building Project to create state of the art facilities in the Grade II listed Victorian Old School House and is due to be completed by Easter 2019.