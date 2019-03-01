Minister Looks At Lakes Line Investment

The case for investment in the Lakes Line has been taken to parliament.

It includes the argument for a passing loop.

The rail minister Andrew Jones said he will look closer at issues with the Lakes Line, including measures which would allow trains to run more often.

South Lakes MP Tim Farron also raised plans to close it over the Easter weekend and the two May bank holidays.

Mr. Jones pledged to look at trying to make sure that branch lines where engineering wasn't taking place - like the Lakes Line - didn't have to be closed as a result.

Speaking after his meeting, Mr. Farron said: "Passengers in Cumbria have had to put up with a lot over this past year. So, it was really positive to see the minister acknowledge the need for upgrades, particularly for a passing loop for the Lakes Line which would double capacity. This would mean trains could run every half an hour rather than every hour. This would not only be useful for local residents, it would also provide an important boost to the local tourist industry, taking people to the heart of the Lakes."