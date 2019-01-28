Police Name Girl Killed In M61 Crash

12 year Ebony Gould died from injuries on Saturday night

The family of a 12 year-old girl who died in a crash on the M61 have paid tribute to her.

Police were called at around 8pm on Saturday (January 26th) following reports of a serious collision on the M61 northbound between J9 and the M6 at Bamber Bridge.

A Nissan Micra left the carriageway and collided with the central reservation before rebounding into the road where it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Ducato motorhome. A foreign registered Audi A4 subsequently collided with the rear of the Fiat. A Ford Fiesta then collided with the central barrier.

The Nissan passenger, 12 year-old Ebony Gould (pictured) from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she sadly died of her injuries.

Ebony’s family have paid the following tribute to her:

"Heaven has gained the most hardworking, loving, caring, amazing girl and is going be missed by so many."

The driver of the Nissan, a 27 year old woman from Lancaster, suffered minor injuries. Other parties were not injured.

The two occupants of the Audi fled the scene and are now being sought by police. They are described as eastern-European males, aged in their 30s, around six feet-tall. One of the males had a bald head and was wearing a ‘navy bomber jacket’. The other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, carrying a black holdall.

The road was closed for five hours for collision investigation work.

Sergeant Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ebony’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation into the collision continues. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed it or has information about the occupants of the Audi and has not yet spoken with police to come forward”