Woman Seriously Injured In Lancaster Collision

26 March 2019, 13:29 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 13:31

Plymouth traffic car

It happened yesterday morning

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Lancaster yesterday morning.
 
We were called at 08:50 on Monday 25 March to reports of the collision involving a Skoda Octavia and Mercedes Sprinter on Hornby Road.
 
A passenger in the Skoda – a 23 year old woman – was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary with serious chest and back injuries.
 
Her condition is described as serious but stable.
 
The road was closed for around four hours for collision investigation work.
 
Sergeant Martin Wilcock of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit said: “If you were in the area around the time and saw the collision, or equally if you have any relevant dash cam footage, we need to hear from you.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's attacker jailed for eight years over stabbing

UK & World

Police response to NI disco deaths being investigated

UK & World

Conor McGregor retirement: Is this really the end?

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

PLT joggers

Furious shoppers claim PrettyLittleThing and Topman 'rip out labels from cheaper brands'

Fashion

Vote for YOUR favourite crisp now

Britain's Favourite Crisp 2019: Vote for your REAL winner now

Food & Health

All the items you can get away with taking from your hotel room (stock image)

All the things you're allowed to take from hotel rooms WITHOUT it being theft

Lifestyle

Ghost CCTV cam

Couple capture 'violent ghost' on babycam after daughter was left with scratches

News

Johnny Vegas weight loss

Johnny Vegas weight loss: What does the Benidorm star look like now?

Celebrities

The mum was prompted to turn her life around after a negative comment from her ex

Mum demands other women to 'stop being lazy' and lose baby weight

Lifestyle