Woman Seriously Injured In Lancaster Collision

It happened yesterday morning

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Lancaster yesterday morning.

We were called at 08:50 on Monday 25 March to reports of the collision involving a Skoda Octavia and Mercedes Sprinter on Hornby Road.

A passenger in the Skoda – a 23 year old woman – was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary with serious chest and back injuries.

Her condition is described as serious but stable.

The road was closed for around four hours for collision investigation work.

Sergeant Martin Wilcock of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit said: “If you were in the area around the time and saw the collision, or equally if you have any relevant dash cam footage, we need to hear from you.”