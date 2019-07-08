Britain will be hit by THUNDERSTORMS before a blazing heatwave this weekend

8 July 2019, 15:53

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse
The weather is set to take a turn for the worse. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The up and down weather will soon end in a huge thunderstorm before temperatures soar once more.

We enjoyed a heatwave last week but it all came to an end with showers on the weekend and the sky still hasn't cleared properly.

And it's bad news for the next few days as we should expect plenty of rainfall and thunderstorms.

We should expect stormy weather throughout the week
We should expect stormy weather throughout the week. Picture: PA

However, once this has settled we can look forward to another heatwave, with temperatures set to hit around 27 degrees towards the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to hit between 14C and 23C this week, with things getting a whole lot wetter from tomorrow onwards, with heavy showers hitting most of the UK until Thursday.

From then onwards, temperatures will rise, hitting around 26C in London on Thursday, however, there's still a possibility for thunderstorms in parts of Scotland and northern England.

By the weekend the whole country will be basking in glorious sunshine.

