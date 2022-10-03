Keith Lemon and Lucie Cave launch new podcast Back Then When

Listen to Back Then When on Global Player now. Picture: Global

By Alice Dear

Keith Lemon and Lucie Cave are taking a trip in a time-machine back to the best pop culture moments of the 90s and 00s with their new podcast Back Then When.

If you love the 90s and 00s and miss those iconic pop culture moments, like when Peter Andre released Insania or when Posh and Becks got married on purple thrones, we've got the perfect podcast for you.

Joining forces are BAFTA winning TV star Keith Lemon and award-winning editor and comedian Lucie Cave who want you to join them for their blast into the past.

Each episode will see the pair reminisce over their favourite moments, reflecting on magazines of the time alongside some famous faces.

Get ready for conversations about the best headlines, stories and moments from the era as Keith and Lucie remember what they too where doing Back Then When.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking of the new podcast, Keith Lemon said: "I hope your ears enjoy hearing us talking about the golden years as much as our mouths have enjoyed speaking about them; back when Natalie Imbruglia was singing about being torn, Antony Costa from Blue was in trouble for peeing on cash machines, and Will Mellor looked like a Northern Eminem called Jambo. The golden years!"

Lucie added: “I have so many brilliant memories from the nineties and naughties - it was a time when life was more silly and my eyebrows were much thinner.

"It’s been quite the ride getting into a time machine with Keith Lemon - I never know what he’s going to do next. I’ve also nearly weed myself on several occasions (from laughing, I haven’t done a Costa!)."

Back When Then is available on Global Player from October 3.