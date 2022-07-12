New Bring It All Back podcast celebrates all things 90s

Bring It All Back is available to listen to on Global Player. Picture: Global

By Polly Foreman

A new podcast celebrating the incredible decade of the 90s has launched on Global Player.

The decade that brought us the Spice Girls, Gladiators and and dial-up internet is being celebrated in an incredible new podcast hosted by Jack Chapman.

Bring It All Back looks back at all the best bits of the 90s, a time before social media, iPhones, and internet shopping.

Its synopsis reads: “In a sometimes harsh digital world, I’m on a mission to restore some innocence from the age before the Y2K bug. A time when dial up internet reigned supreme and social media was a distant dream…”

The podcast is hosted by Jack Chapman. Picture: Global

The podcast will delve into a wide-range of topics, looking at everything from Gladiators to Gameboys, Fashion Trends to Friends and Spice Girls to Scream.

This feel-good podcast will transport you back to a bygone age and reveal how the end of the 20th century influenced the lives of the celebrities you know today.

The first episode is Pippa Taylor, who discusses what led her into a music based career, her fashion choices, and how the 90s shaped her life.

