Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 15

Ep 15: Relationship Boundaries / Sex Education

Zoe and Anna are intrigued by a new survey that explores the effects social media has on our relationships.

Are #couplegoals affecting our self-esteem? And how does this lead to a conversation about fancy cupboards and a love of pickles?

Also, a story caught Anna’s eye this week involving yarn and a tetchy relationship between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law.

Zoe and Anna share tips about surviving the festive season with the in-laws, and for some reason, the discussion involves...

