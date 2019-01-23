Ellie and Anna Have Issues: Episode 17

Ep 17: Dress to Impress / Getting over Breakups

The image of a fabulously-dressed Beyoncé performing onstage with a casually-dressed Ed Sheeran led Zoe and Anna to chat about different expectations of the effort men and women should put into their appearance.

Are you all about power dressing and plumage or is your look more ‘Day 2 of Freshers’ Week’?

Plus, the news that Jack and Dani from Love Island might have split has shaken Anna to the core because she’s financially invested in the couple

Ever since they joined the Heart family, Sundays have been upgraded from worst day of the week to the ultimate girls' night in.

Regular listeners of Zoe and Anna's Heart show will know that nothing's off limits - and now you'll be able to enjoy even more of our 30-something presenters' observations, struggles and musings from the last seven days.

Dating, sex, to family matters, fashion disasters and those little things you notice and need to tell someone, Heart's very own dynamic duo don't hold back.

And now you won't have to wait until Sundays to get your E&A fix, Heart's new podcast lets you catch up with the girls whenever you want.

Whether you're commuting, tackling a Herculean pile of 'adulting', or just trying to drone out the sound of your colleagues, Ellie and Anna have got your back.

Don't forget that each week's podcast will also feature new extra content that was simply too rude for radio... subscribe now and don't miss out.

