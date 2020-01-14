Ellie and Anna Have Issues is the hilarious podcast you need in your life

14 January 2020, 10:48

There are new episodes of Ellie and Anna Have Issues every Tuesday
There are new episodes of Ellie and Anna Have Issues every Tuesday. Picture: Heart

Ellie Taylor and Anna Whitehouse team up for a weekly no-holds barred chat about life, love and laughs.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |

Regular listeners of Ellie and Anna will know that nothing's off limits - and now you'll be able to enjoy even more of our 30-something presenters' observations, struggles and musings from the last seven days. 

Dating, sex, to family matters, fashion disasters and those little things you notice and need to tell someone, Heart's very own dynamic duo don't hold back.

The girls chat about anything and everything
The girls chat about anything and everything. Picture: Heart

Whether you're commuting, tackling a Herculean pile of 'adulting', or just trying to drone out the sound of your colleagues, Ellie and Anna have got your back. 

With new episodes every Tuesday, subscribe now and don't miss out - or listen to individual episodes below.

