Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: Celebs in lockdown, and chatting to Justin Timberlake

The gang chat lockdown and trolls this week - don't miss it! Picture: Heart

By Faye Lyons-White

Ashley Roberts and the team are back giving you the lowdown on what celebrities are up to, locked away in their fabulous homes...

Another week, another episode of Heart Showbiz Hub recorded from the comfort of our living rooms… well, that’s where Ashley and Faye are. Charlie has opted for a change of scenery and moved upstairs to her bedroom for this recording!

The Backstreet Boys are making us all emosh singing ‘I Want It That Way’ in their living rooms (or if you’re Nick Carter… by his pool!), and Ashely tells us which one of the band made a move on her back in the day.

Plus Pitbull is trying to unite us with a new world anthem, hey, at least he’s not in the bath like Madonna!

Faye fills us in on her interview with Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, she caught up with them back in February when they were over in the UK to chat about their new movie, Trolls World Tour.

It’s finally available on demand now - something colourful and fun to lose ourselves in.

The team update us on what they’re watching this week. It’s taken a pandemic for Ashley to get up to speed with Killing Eve, but she has completed it and is excited for the new series! Bring it on!

And this week’s Industry Myth Buster sees Ashley, Faye and Charlie reveal who is their favourite celeb to interview!

Heart Showbiz Hub podcast is out every Monday.

