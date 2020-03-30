Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: Why Netflix's Tiger King has transfixed Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts

By Faye Lyons-White

It's another episode filmed in living rooms across London, and this week the team discuss Gaga's album delay, boxset binges and Tom Walker's surprising 'diva' demands.

On this week’s episode of Heart Showbiz Hub, the team are back recording from the comfort of their living rooms, loving life in their active wear.

They take another deep dive into what celebrities are doing behind closed doors (but very visible on their socials)…

Gwyneth Paltrow has suggested we learn to code - we aren’t so keen, and Lady Gaga is missing a trick by delaying the release of her new album... but what if a scientist is inspired by her music to find a COVID-19 vaccine?

Speaking of new music, Ashley tells us when we can expect new music from the Pussycat Dolls!

We finally get to hear what happened when Charlie interviewed Tom Walker - we wouldn’t expect him to be a diva but he has a very specific rider request - find out what he likes, and how it’s presented on this week’s episode!

The team's reviews of what they’re watching at home continues. Ashley’s become addicted to the Netflix’s Tiger King, Faye’s been splitting her movies over a few nights, and Charlie’s trying out Disney +.

And this week’s Industry Myth Buster sees Ashley reveal which celeb asked her out in a recording studio…!

